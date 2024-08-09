Sabrina Carpenter, Sadie Sink, Isabela Merced and more stars sizzled at the 2024 Variety Power of the Young Hollywood red carpet.

Carpenter, for her part, looked seriously stylish in a yellow Miu Miu frock featuring clear crystals on her bodice and silver stones scattered across her skirt. She elevated the number with diamond jewelry from Chopard.

For glam, Carpenter ditched her signature blowout for crimped hair that was styled in an updo. Her makeup featured winged eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and pink lips.

Sink, meanwhile, delivered drama in a sheer lace gown from Chanel. The black dress featured long sleeves, a scoop neck and a flowy skirt. The Stranger Things star paired the number with a silver chain belt complete with Chanel’s iconic “CC” logo and chrome flowers.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Variety’s Power of the Young red carpet: