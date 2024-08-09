Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Best Looks From the 2024 Variety Power of Young Hollywood Red Carpet: Sabrina Carpenter, More

By
Variety Power of Young Hollywood Red Carpet Brought Out All the Stars
11
Getty Images (3)

Sabrina Carpenter, Sadie Sink, Isabela Merced and more stars sizzled at the 2024 Variety Power of the Young Hollywood red carpet.

Carpenter, for her part, looked seriously stylish in a yellow Miu Miu frock featuring clear crystals on her bodice and silver stones scattered across her skirt. She elevated the number with diamond jewelry from Chopard.

For glam, Carpenter ditched her signature blowout for crimped hair that was styled in an updo. Her makeup featured winged eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and pink lips.

Score 40% off This Best-Selling and Breezy Cap Sleeve Top!

Deal of the Day

Score 40% off This Best-Selling and Breezy Cap Sleeve Top! View Deal

Sink, meanwhile, delivered drama in a sheer lace gown from Chanel. The black dress featured long sleeves, a scoop neck and a flowy skirt. The Stranger Things star paired the number with a silver chain belt complete with Chanel’s iconic “CC” logo and chrome flowers.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Variety’s Power of the Young red carpet:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Addison Rae

Addison Rae Easterling

Sabrina Carpenter
Stranger Things Queen Sadie Sink Has an Impressive Net Worth

Sadie Sink

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!