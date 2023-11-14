There was no one more fit to take on the role of Princess Diana in The Crown than Elizabeth Debicki.

The actress, who portrays the late royal in seasons 5 and 6 of the Netflix series, masters Diana’s gentle and unassuming persona through delicate mannerisms and a soft tone of voice. (Debicki took over after Emma Corrin was cast as a younger Diana in season 4.)

Debicki opened up about the portrayal at the season 6 part 1 premiere in November 2023, telling Entertainment Tonight she felt an “immense responsibility” after being cast as Diana. “It’s difficult to describe, it was something we thought about, that we carried with us, that woke us up in the night,” Debicki told ET.

The sixth and final season will span from the ‘90s and early 2000s, tackling Diana’s fatal car crash in August 1997.

The night of the premiere in Los Angeles, Debicki appeared to channel Diana in a black off-the-shoulder gown by Bottega Veneta. The look, which featured a sculpted bodice that fell into a form-fitting skirt, reminded Us of Diana’s “Revenge Dress.” Diana famously donned the unforgettable Christina Stambolian number at the Serpentine Gallery in June 1994 on the same night that her then-husband, King Charles III, admitted to cheating on Diana with Queen Camilla. (Diana and Charles formally divorced in August 1996 after 15 years of marriage. The princess died at age 36 in August 1997. The King and Camilla wed in April 2005.)

