Paulina Porizkova wants Us to stop worrying about aging. The model has made it her mission to show her fans the beauty of getting older by sharing inspirational quotes, unfiltered bikini photos and poised clapbacks to those who don’t agree.

In August 2022, the Czech Republic native fired back at a plastic surgeon who she said posted a photo of her and allegedly pointed out everything “wrong” with her face. (The alleged post has since been deleted.) In response, Porizkova reshared the image — a fresh-faced selfie taken while lounging on a pool chair — and encouraged her followers to refrain from telling a woman what she “needs” to do.

“I found this photo, which I have posted here before, (and thought I looked great in) reposted here on IG by a cosmetic surgeon, discussing in detail what I needed done,” she began in the caption. “Those pesky hollows under my cheeks could be gotten rid of with fillers, Botox for my forehead, those wrinkles on the side of my mouth, and the chords in my neck, and a whole bunch of lasers to smooth and tighten everything.”

Porizkova continued: “This is what an older woman in the public eye gets to deal with. I’m told my face needs ‘fixing.’ It has somehow gone ‘wrong’ by aging. Is it any wonder that most of us who have the means will resort to some forms of fixing what we’re told is broken?”

While the No Filter author admitted she’s “had laser treatments” and tried the “plasma pen,” she stressed there’s a “balance between being proud to look my age and still get to feel pretty at times.” She added that although she’s proud of her own evolution, she still has a “rough time accepting it all.”

She wrote: “Telling a woman what she ‘needs’ to do [to] herself in order to be seen as attractive, whether it’s hair color, makeup, ski creams or clothing — or more invasive options — is shaming her.”

Porizkova concluded her message, explaining: “Every time you catch yourself saying or thinking ‘you know, you should …’ To a friend, stop for a moment. If she doesn’t ask for help, are you really happy? Find what you think is beautiful in your friends and point it out. The best way to support one another is to celebrate what is already there.”

Her famous friends applauded her candid post. “You can’t fix perfection. Which is what we all can be if we allow ourselves the compassion to believe,” fashion photographer Nigel Barker wrote in the comments section. Lisa Rinna commented: “Hi Beauty!!!”

Makeup artist Sandy Linter wrote: “The photo is beautiful. When a doctor gets their license, it doesn’t give them the license to critique you publicly. Of course, they took it down.”

