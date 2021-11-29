Stepping it up! Stars didn’t shy away from wearing some risqué ensembles and out-of-the-box outfits for the Fashion Awards on Monday, November 29.

The annual awards show, which was held at Royal Albert Hall in London, not only bestows awards to outstanding designers, but it also honors “creatives and individuals who created positive change within the fashion industry this past year.”

For this year’s event, Billy Porter was given all the hosting responsibilities. And given the star’s fabulous flair for fashion, it’s no surprise that he dressed the part.

The Pose actor arrived at the event in a houndstooth Richard Quinn dress with dramatic shoulder pads. He paired the ensemble with diamonds galore and black patent leather boots.

Porter has found himself at the forefront of gender-fluid fashion. He even made headlines earlier this year when he questioned Vogue’s decision to make Harry Styles the face of the non-binary style movement by placing him in a dress for their first-ever male cover.

“I created the conversation and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time. He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do,” the Broadway star said to The Sunday Times in October. “This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned down.”

The actor later went on to apologize to Styles for bringing him into the discussion, clarifying that the conversation “is not about you,” but rather the “systems of oppression and erasure of people of color who contribute to the culture.”

While Porter was certainly front and center on the red carpet, he wasn’t the only star to make a statement. Gabrielle Union made a serious splash in a neon green Valentino gown that featured a voluminous ball skirt and flowing cape.

It was her beauty game that packed the biggest punch though. The Bring It On actress worked with hairstylist Larry Sims to create a next-level updo that added some major height to her hair.

Another must-mention is Kris Jenner. While the reality star stayed true to her style with an all-black suit, she did add an unexpected accessory. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added a red, white and blue cape by Tommy Hilfiger to her ensemble.

To see all these look and more from the Fashion Awards keep scrolling. Because from Dua Lipa to Hailee Steinfeld, we’re serving up all the details on what the stars wore, ahead!