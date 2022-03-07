Having fun with fashion! From funky pantsuits to bright colored dresses, stars didn’t disappoint in the fashion department at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, March 6.

After assembling their glam squads and calling upon their stylists to get ready for the big day, which shines a light on outstanding indie films, celebs popped over to the Santa Monica Beach for the ceremony.

While the actors’ talent obviously took center stage, here at Stylish we’re more focused on the fashion. And it’s safe to say that a handful of stars sent social media spiraling.

First and foremost? Julia Fox. The 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress arrived to the awards show in a cutout No Sesso dress that left little to the imagination. The star has a track record for sending Instagram into a tizzy with her fashion, and this most recent look was no exception.

“It’s not cut out, it’s falling apart,” a user wrote, while another person said, “She looks cool & punk, I love it.” Someone else quipped, “She cuhhh her draaahsss,” referencing the way she pronounced Uncut Gems during her “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Fox wasn’t the only star to shake things up on the red carpet. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney also sent fans wild thanks to her new ‘do. The White Lotus actress, who stunned in a Miu Miu gown, got on board with the honey red hair trend. This also marks the 24-year-old actress’ first outing since Us Weekly confirmed her engagement to longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino.

When it came to color, Lily James dominated. The Pam and Tommy star, 32, looked simply stunning in a Del Core two-piece. The actress, who was styled by Rebecca Corbin Murray rocked a high-waisted black trouser and pink crop top from the fashion house’s fall/winter 2022 collection.

Marlee Matlin took a page out of the same pink playbook, arriving to the awards show in a satin pink suit from Armani Privé. The actress, who was styled by Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, accessorized her look with pink accessories for an amazing monochromatic moment.

To see these looks and more of the fabulous fashion from the Film Independent Spirit Awards, keep scrolling. From Regina Hall’s metallic gold Lanvin dress to Daisy Edgar Jones’ Nensi Dojaka gown, Us Weekly’s Stylish has all the details on what the stars wore, ahead.