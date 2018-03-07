Miranda Priestly once famously and snidely remarked, “Florals for Spring. Groundbreaking.” And she had a point. But Meryl Streep’s alter-ego be damned, because Alicia Vikander stepped out for the London premiere of her latest film, Tomb Raider, in a metallic floral Louis Vuitton maxi dress with slightly ruffled sleeves on Tuesday, March 6 — and you know what? The cut, texture and silhouette of her column dress prove that a springtime floral can actually be fresh.

All of this got Us to yearning for warmer days and all of the different possible ways we can wear florals and look chic and current — dare we say it, groundbreaking. Shop our 7 favorite out-of-the-box floral styles here!