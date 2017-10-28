You Can finally be a Barbie girl in this Barbie world! Fragrant Jewels has launched a Barbie bath bomb collection for kids. But that doesn’t mean grown-ups can’t get in on the fun too, either by bonding with your kids or just embracing your inner child and going for a doll-approved bath all on your own. Whatever the case may be, these almond oil bath bombs offer more than just nostalgia. Did we mention they come with jewelry? After the bomb has dissolved it’ll reveal an adjustable Barbie ring — the best part? There’s also a code on the ring that you enter on Fragrant Jewels website for a chance to win an actual $10,000 ring!

