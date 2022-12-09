14 Splurge-Worthy Jewelry Gifts for That Very Special Someone

Looking to splurge on that special someone in your life this holiday season? You’ve come to the right place! We combed the market to curate a guide to the best bling money can buy — and every bauble is sure to impress a lucky recipient.

Surely there’s someone in your life that deserves to be spoiled, whether a family member, romantic partner, a lifelong friend — or you! And riddle Us this: What’s a better gift than a piece of jewelry that’ll last a lifetime?

Oh, and there’s something for every lucky lady’s unique style! We’ve rounded up a variety of different rings, bracelets, charms and ear cuffs. that everyone will love, from minimalist-yet-chic gold bangles and necklaces to double-take-worthy rings and earrings for the fashion maximalist.

Not to mention, the jewelry gifts we found are from brands the biggest A-listers are obsessed with. We scoped out a bold bangle from Bvlgarai, loved by the one and only Zendaya, crystal star earrings from Taylor Swift-favored Jennifer Behr and a gasp-worthy ring from David Yurman, a favorite of Laura Harrier.

Hands down, the most playful and personalized pick on our list is the Mario Laz Wave Enamel and MultiStone Ring. It comes in every single astrological sign and is adorned with their corresponding birthstone. If they appreciate thoughtful jewelry or are obsessed with their birth chart, this is the perfect gift!

If you’re looking for jewelry that’s more budget-friendly, let us introduce you to the Barbie x Kendra Scott Gold Huggie Earrings in Pink Opal, which rings in at under $100! They’re equal parts playful yet sophisticated and are destined for compliments galore.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to shop our 14 favorite jewelry finds worth the splurge for someone you love, with options for every price point, including under $500, under $1,000 and under $2,500.