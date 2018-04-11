Leave it to Gigi Hadid to make Us all give that trusty oversized sweatshirt we putter around our houses in a second look. The supermodel was spotted in Manhattan yesterday wearing an outfit that was lowkey glam and appropriate for the weather: a Vetements x Tommy Hilfiger black sweatshirt which she paired with some mega-chic accessories to take her look from casual to put-together in a snap — all while staying warm in the still chill weather.