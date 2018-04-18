Get ready to set up mail forwarding because you’re about to change addresses. Supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted in NYC headed back to her apartment on a chilly April evening rocking a deliciously nubby knitted maxi cardigan — A.K.A where we are all going to live this season.

Since the weather is proving to be sluggish when it comes to warming in much of the country, this style sweater is an apt purchase. The length is sophisticated and unexpected, but a knitted number such as the one Gigi sported is also practical because it’s warm. In other words, if you are so darn tired of wearing a coat this is a good compromise.

Another style bonus: you can wear a silhouette like this with pretty much anything. Thrown over a casual outfit, it pulls everything together. Toss it on over a fancier dress and you’ve got effortless cool factor. Going out in your sweats and a tee? No problem, you can close it and hide your outfit. Talk about versatility.

Gigi has been schooling Us in the art of better than basic style of late. The supermodel has gone so far as to resuscitate the monochrome black outfit in a season where brights are ev-er-y-where. Not to mention, her warmer weather style is just as nuanced — she displayed those chops while at Coachella weekend one when she (along with fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner) evoked the art of wearing your bikini top as a shirt.

Want in on her low-key cool style? Shop our long cardigan picks so you can cop Gigi’s effortless vibe.