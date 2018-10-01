Let’s face it: the Duchess of Sussex has a serious thing for Givenchy Haute Couture. Not only did Meghan Markle wear the Clare Waight Keller-designed label for her May 19 nuptials to Prince Harry, but she has also worn the clean and classic lines of the storied design house to many an official appearance, including her first Harry-free outing with Queen Elizabeth and her first solo event on September 25.

The continual threads between the looks that Duchess Meghan choose: simple cuts, clean silhouettes and classic colors. It’s what we would call a contemporary and stylish princess. Given that Givenchy debuted it’s Spring-Summer 2019 collection at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, September 30, it is more than reasonable to assume that we could be seeing the strong and feminine pieces from the line gracing Markle in the months to come. See our predictions here.