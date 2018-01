While black was the color of choice at the 2018 Golden Globes, another trend emerged on the red carpet and at the afterparties on stars like Hailey Baldwin and Kate Hudson: The nearly naked dress. These bold peek-a-boo gowns with sheer elements have been showing up at events for awhile now, and last night’s awards ceremony was no different. And it’s easy to see why — it’s a style that projects confidence and power and tons of sex appeal! Take a look!