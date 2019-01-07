Emma Stone is peachy keen! Nominated for her supporting role in the period piece The Favourite, the redheaded beauty hit the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6, in a shimmering peach Louis Vuitton gown and a stunning beauty look to match, and her longtime makeup artist (think: 15 years!) Rachel Goodwin is giving Us a behind-the-scenes look at the actress’ getting ready process.

Working with Sisley this awards season, Goodwin tells Us that she was inspired by the 1930s and art-deco glitz, while still allowing Stone’s funny-girl flair to shine. “Emma is elegant and beautiful, obviously, but deep down she is a screwball and a comedian,” Goodwin says. “So even when I add elements of glamour, there is always that ease about her.”

With that in mind, the makeup guru crafted a luminous look complete with dewy skin, sunset-like eyes, flirty fringe and the perfect peachy-pink lip, and she’s breaking down the whole thing for Us. Keep scrolling for a first look at Stone’s Golden Globes prep!