The music industry’s hottest couples came out in full force for the red carpet at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden on Sunday, January 28, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. From John Legend and pregnant Chrissy Teigen to Reba McEntire and her new boyfriend Anthony Lasuzzo, there were chic couples galore! See the best dressed couples from the 2018 Grammys.