Fit for a queen! Beyonce attended the Grammy Awards 2018 on Sunday, January 28 at Madison Square Garden sporting $6.8 million of Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including 70-carat geometric diamond earrings and 35-carat rings. The blinding bling was the cherry on top of the Grammy-winner’s monochromatic high-fashion look. She wore a black Nicolas Jebron custom couture hat and gown — with two thigh-high slits — and accessorized with retro Alain Mikli sunglasses, a sparkly Judith Leiber clutch and Jimmy Choo heels. But Queen Bey wasn’t the only star to shine bright at the ceremony. From Lady Gaga’s chandelier earrings to Kesha’s handful of rings, blingy bracelets, necklaces and baubles were all over the red carpet. Keep scrolling for our favorites!