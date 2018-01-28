It was all about the thigh high slit at the Grammys 2018 on Sunday, January 28. The stars such as Lana Del Rey, Rita Ora and Hailee Steinfeld hit the red carpet in full-force for the music industry’s most major ceremony, hosted by James Corden at Madison Square Garden, giving us all ample inspo to bare our stems. From pregnant Chrissy Teigen in shimmering silver to Lady Gaga in a gothic lace gown with a full skirt, see the leggiest moments of the Grammys 2018.