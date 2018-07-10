Let it be known: summer 2018 is the season of the two piece — and not the swimwear kind. A vintage ‘50s staple for pin-ups, the two-piece outfit evolved into the ‘60s mod, ‘70s glam and ‘80s athletic influence only to come back in 2018 as the most stylish way to look put together without having to put a lot of thought into your look. Whether it’s Jennifer Lopez wearing a sexy take on the style in a bra top and matching pinstripe pants or Hailey Baldwin stepping out with her soon-to-be-fiance Justin Bieber in doubled-up Versace denim — or even Kourtney Kardashian in girly patterned pieces while vacationing in Italy — going matchy-matchy is the easiest way to make a splash with your vibe.

Coordinated two-pieces are fun, they’re flirty and they make getting dressed a snap! Get in on the lickety-splick trick to looking chic in two shakes of a lamb’s tail by shopping similar looks to Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian here!