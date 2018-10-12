Leave the bloody tipped manicures in the past. This year why not try chicer nail art that is just to die for? SinfulColors has collaborated with celebrity nail artist Honey, who’s worked with Kate Upton, Kristen Stewart, Joan Smalls, to show Us the hottest Halloween-inspired nails for the season. The best part is they’ve even supplied step by step guides on how to achieve these spooktacular looks. Designs range from zombie detailing to creepy cat eyes and even a sparkly potion look if you want to keep it on the simpler side. All polishes are available for purchase at Walgreens and they’re really affordable!

So scroll down and grab your nearest nail polish. You’re about to learn how to get these supernatural designs all on your own!