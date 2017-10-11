Muggles everywhere can rejoice thanks to Alex and Ani, a jewelry company making muggles feel just as wizardly as Harry Potter with their magical jewelry collection. The capsule, inspired by the beloved character and his pals, features rings, bracelets and charms for your inner spell lover. Designs vary from the deathly hollows symbol to the Hogwarts crest. See the collection below!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.