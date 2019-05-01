13 Pics That Prove Helena Christensen Can Wear Anything She Wants

Helena Christensen can wear anything well, including a sexy lace bustier — and her celeb friends are speaking up to prove it!

On April 22, the Danish model wore a black lace bodice with high-waisted flare jeans for Gigi Hadid’s denim-themed 24 birthday party. As much as others loved the look, there were some that were less than thrilled with it.

Over the weekend former British Vogue editor-in-chief Alexandra Shulman criticized the outfit in an article titled, “I’m sorry Helena Christensen, you ARE too old to wear that.”

“Why last week, at the age of 50, did she decide to pitch up at Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday party in a tacky, black lace bustier,” Shulman wrote in her column for the Daily Mail. “We might like to think that 70 is the new 40 and 50 the new 30 but our clothes know the true story.”

The 50-year-old model responded, posting a picture to Instagram on Sunday, April 28, showing her in a similar top posing between two female friends. “Let’s continue to elevate and support each other,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, “All you beautiful, smart, fun, sexy, hard working, talented, nurturing women out there.”

Other OG supermodels commented in support. “[Shulman] should be ashamed of herself. You are a goddess,” Linda Evangelista wrote to her friend.

“Such a cheap shot, she has no right or claims to be writing such a ridiculous article,” Naomi Campbell commented. “I’ve known you 30 years and whatever you wear, you wear it WELL with class and dignity!! Hold your head high and keep your drive. Love you always.”

Current British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful even commented, writing, “You are BEAUTIFUL inside and out.”

Seems the runway queens have spoken and Christensen is the verdict is the icon can wear whatever she wants, whenever she wants. For proof, we rounded up 13 of her best looks from the ‘90s until now.