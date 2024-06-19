Curious about what goes into a celebrity’s getting-ready process before hitting an event? Us too. So when Alison Victoria — the mastermind behind HGTV’s Windy City Rehab — gave Us the scoop on how she preps for a major function, we obviously took plenty of notes ­— and you’ll want to as well.

The executive producer’s first order of business is to create the right vibes with certain tunes. “I love being super chill while I’m getting ready, so I listen to my favorite Apple Music album, French Café Lounge,” shared the 42-year-old TV host.

It’s also about who’s in the room. “Having my love right there next to me to keep me laughing is my favorite vibe,” gushed the Ugliest House in America star, referring to boyfriend Brandt Andersen.

And exactly where she loves to get ready, you might ask? Right in her own abode. “My bathroom at home in Chicago feels like I’m in a 5-star hotel in Mykonos, so it always feels special,” she explained.

When it comes to wellness rituals, Victoria — who’s a self-proclaimed “huge sleeper” — relies on scoring solid ZZ’s the evening prior. “I swear it’s the fountain of youth, so instead of [the] eight hours a night that I usually get, I try to go for 10 hours before a big event.” Breaking a sweat is another healthy-living habit she swears by: “I always have to move my body before getting ready so I typically hit up a Lagree fitness class or I do a little at-home or in-room workout — even if it’s just 50 push-ups,” Victoria told Us.

Scroll on to see how else the interior designer preps for a special occasion: