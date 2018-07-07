The 90’s high-leg silhouette is back! We’re sure you’ve seen this trend pop up on your daily Instagram newsfeed worn by Hollywood It-girls including Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian, proving it’s one not to be missed this summer.

The benefits of the style are major: Not only does the shape make you feel super sexy, it’s also very figure flattering. The cut helps elongate your body, creating the illusion of mile-high legs! The above-the-hip cut also cinches your waistline.

The look is so of-the-moment that some of our style icon celebs are even designing swimsuits that we can’t wait to snatch up. Victoria’s Secret supermodel Candace Swanepoel recently started her comfortable and cute (not to mention smokin’ hot!) line Tropic of C and bikini-lover Emily Ratajkowski designs Inamorata Swim. Obsessed with the sunny yellow retro bikini on Kendall Jenner above? Well this is just one look in the Kendall+Kylie line the model is behind with sister Kylie, which means it’s easy for you to nab for yourself!

Ready to get a leg up? Check out 10 hot designs to scoop up now and hit the beach in next weekend!