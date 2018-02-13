Candice Swanepoel has spent the better part of her career as a supermodel seriously rocking a a swimsuit — so she knows what it takes to make the perfectly cut bikini and one-piece. Luckily for Us, the VS Angel decided to bless the world with her bikini knowledge by creating her own collection of swimwear that blends all of the most figure-flattering swim style elements you can imagine for lengthening, slimming and forgiving two-pieces and one-pieces. See all of the looks in her debut collection for Tropic of C. here!