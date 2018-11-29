Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether it’s a friend’s holiday party or the main event with your family, you never want to show up to a gathering empty handed. And if you’re looking for a hostess gift that is more inspired than your go-to flowers or chocolate, we’ve got some festive ideas to ensure you get invited back next year.

From a glitzy Parisian candle that will burn for a lifetime and roses that last for a year (take that, bodega flowers) to pearl-encrusted compacts and crystal-inspired cookies, there is no shortage of fab fashion and beauty presents to show your gratitude.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite holiday hostess gifts! And if you’re looking for some additional holiday shopping inspo, we’ve got ideas for guys, candle lovers, beauty junkies and more.