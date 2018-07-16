Meghan Markle is a game-changer. Ever since her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, the now Duchess of Sussex has become the new face for the royal family — and with that role the fashion of the royal family as well. And of course, she’s in good company with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who is ever the fashion plate. But while Middleton goes classic, Meghan is giving royal style some new edge, whether it’s by infusing her outfits with her California-girl roots or wearing low-key outfits instead of elaborate frocks.

From her penchant for sleek and minimal contemporary lines to her love of menswear-influenced suiting to her love of the bateau neckline (sparking its fashion renaissance) see how Meghan Markle is changing the face of royal style.