They say April showers bring May flowers, and the upcoming Hunter for Target collection has us hoping it will be a rainy spring! The collaboration won’t hit stores until Saturday, April 14, but Target just unveiled the lookbook — and it’s even better than we ever imagined. With more than 300 items across home, apparel and accessories for women, men, kids and toddlers, there are rain slickers, ponchos, wellies, umbrellas and more for the entire family. There are also colorful rubber handbags, drink cozies and boot trays that are as adorable as they are functional. With prices ranging from $5 to $80, the collection is super affordable *and* super stylish, and we have a feeling it is going to sell-out fast. Keep scrolling for your first look at Hunter for Target!