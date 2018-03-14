Branded Content

How Madelaine Petsch Got Red-Carpet Ready For The iHeartRadio Music Awards

By
Madelaine Petsch at the Bioré Pop-Up Skin Spa
 
2

Getting ready to rock! Stylish sat down with Madelaine Petsch at the pre-show Bioré® Skincare Pop-Up Spa in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 11 to dish on her glam routine ahead of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The actress, known for her cheerleading skills and ice-queen persona on-screen, also happens to be a beauty pro and gave us the inside scoop on the products she uses to prep her skin for a walk down the red carpet. Scroll through to see her regimen!

Us Weekly participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Prices valid at time of publication but are subject to change.