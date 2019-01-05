One of Korean beauty’s biggest brands is kicking off the New Year with the skincare collab we didn’t know we needed. Innisfree teamed up with Disney on a Toy Story-themed collection of some of the makeup and skincare company’s bestselling products adorably dressed up as your favorite animated characters.

The limited-edition capsule includes Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear-inspired lip balms and setting powders, alien hand creams and one-of-a-kind gift sets featuring masks, serums and more. The best part? Everything retails for $25 or less and is now available at us.innisfree.com and the brand’s retail locations.

So while you anxiously await the arrival of Toy Story 4 this summer, keep scrolling to shop our favorite items in the Innisfree x Disney collection!