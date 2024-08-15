Your account
Peek Inside 50 Cent’s Black-And-White Themed Home: See Pics

By
Peek Inside 50 Cent Home
4
Manny Carabel/WireImage; Courtesy of 50 Cent

50 Cent is giving Us Weekly a peek inside one of his multiple properties.

In Uslatest cover story, 50 Cent showed off his black-and-white themed home, which included a spa that rivaled the Four Seasons, featuring a sauna, cold plunge and an indoor lap pool.

50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson III) also gave a glimpse of son Sire’s bedroom, which featured vibrant lighting. (50 Cent welcomed Sire, now 12, with his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy Narvaez.)

When 50 Cent was asked whether his empire will one day be Sire’s, he replied, “That’s the idea. What’s left of me will be there for him to run with. At the end of it, that’s what it’s about.”

While the rapper and businessman is on brink of a billion, he noted that he’s “not in a hurry” to reach that status. “I’ve reached a point where I don’t want anything I don’t have,” he said. “What’s the rush? I’ve bought every car I wanted, multiple times over.”

Scroll down to see pics inside 50 Cent’s home:

