Now that summer is officially here, it’s time to dig into our makeup bags and lean into those gorgeous, golden makeup tones. Need convincing? Just take a peek at Iskra Lawrence, who appeared on the 2019 Cannes Film Festival red carpet looking every bit the definition of “golden goddess.” She hit the perfect combination of red carpet glamour and beachside vibes with her glowing skin and inky black cat-eye. The result was a glamorous, yet seriously smoldering look that we could totally see ourselves pulling off for our next beachside soiree.

As for her hair, Lawrence kept things relaxed, yet red carpet-polished. Her golden strands were pulled into a loose updo, with tousled strands framing her face. A little bit of texture gave the style some serious edge, while the perfect shine kept her strands totally touchable.

And while we don’t necessarily have a red carpet to rock this look on, it’s a pretty perfection option for a beachside wedding. Or, if you don’t have formal affair on your calendar, consider Lawrence’s look you new go-to when you need to transition from your poolside lounge chair to a bar stool. It’s pretty much a date-night style waiting to be copied.

If you’re now yearning to try out Lawrence’s totally touchable ‘do and glossy skin, we’ve got you covered with our affordable picks below. Consider this one-stop shopping — you can add them all to your cart and check out without breaking a sweat…or the bank! Scroll on for the goods!