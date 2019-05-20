There’s something about classic, smoldering eye makeup and a tried-and-true hairstyle that always makes Us stop and stare. Or, at least, that was our reaction when we spotted Alessandra Ambrosio on the red carpet in Cannes on Tuesday, May 14. The model was there for the opening ceremony of the 72nd annual film festival — and we couldn’t look away from her perfectly styled half-updo and smokey eye.

There’s been a definite move toward bold makeup on the red carpet, with celebrities opting for bright colors and complicated eye looks. But, with this style, Ambrosio reminded Us how smokin’ hot a simple haze of color around your peepers can actually be. She paired the subtle brown shadow around her rims with a touch of pink beneath her brow bones for added dimension. As for the rest of her look? She kept that simple to keep the focus on that smokey lid action. A touch of bronzer made her chiseled cheekbones pop, while her nude lip provided subtle glamour.

Ambrosio continued to play on the classics with her hair. She opted for a half-updo that twisted into a cascading ponytail at the crown of her head with a few small, shiny strands framing her face.

This ode to Old Hollywood may have you itching to recreate it at home. Luckily, this sexy-yet-subtle look is more than easy to DIY. Here, the key products you need to pull off this timeless hair and makeup style. Scroll on to shop our picks!