Jacob Elordi looks handsome in everything he sports, from classy tuxedos to streetwear.

On the red carpet, Elordi often plays it cool in suits that feature timeless tailoring and fun embellishments.

At the Priscilla premiere in September 2023, he rocked a custom Valentino ensemble featuring a black sports jacket finished with a delicate butterfly attached to the lapel. He topped the look off with a matching tie and pants, a white shirt and patent leather dress shoes. At the time, his hair was cut into a mullet and he donned a mustache.

When he’s not in suits or other timeless ensembles, Elordi likes to push fashion boundaries. On the March 2020 cover of VMan, Elordi rocked a pair of platform boots featuring a clear heel. He teamed the footwear with sexy skinny pants, a tank top and a blazer.

As for street style, Elordi is known to accessorize with purses, hats and more.

Keep scrolling to see Elordi’s best fashion moments through the years: