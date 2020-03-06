Fashion News

Jacob Elordi Debuts Gender-Bending Fashion on the Cover of ‘VMan’ Magazine Spring-Summer 2020

Jacob Elordi Heels
Jacob Elordi. Shutterstock

Everyone’s talking about 22-year-old Jacob Elordi, the actor who made hearts skip a beat in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth and the bad boy who stressed out viewers as Nate Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria. Now, the Australian actor’s showing off his skills in a whole new way thanks to his spring-summer 2020 cover shoot with VMan Magazine.

For the fashion-forward photoshoot, iconic stylist Nicola Formichetti dressed Elordi in a variety of looks worthy of speeding up one’s heart rate. But there was one in particular that Us Weekly admired, in which the actor’s pictured taking off a motorcycle helmet while walking through a cloud of car exhaust, wearing an edgy, gender-bending ensemble.

Jacob Elordi Heels
Jacob Elordi’s heels. Chris Colls

In the photo, shot by lensman  Chris Colls, the star wore a pair of badass heeled boots by American fashion designer Rick Owens. Formichetti paired the statement-making footwear with a black jumpsuit, coat and top by MSGM.

In a second image, he wore a sporty blue jacket and pants designed by Boss while clutching onto a helmet. And in a third, he sat in the driver’s seat dressed in clothing from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, styled with his very own jewelry.

During the season finale of Euphoria, Elordi’s on-screen character has an intense breakdown after a big fight with his father and it’s arguably one of the most intense acting moments of the entire show.

Jacob Elordi Heels
Jacob Elordi. Chris Colls (2)

“That scene was definitely a lot,” the actor told the publication in the new issue. “But then, the whole thing was [a lot]. I hadn’t worked that much. I’d thought a lot about being an actor, but I never imagined that I’d be doing a big TV show at this stage in my career.”

Jacob Elordi Heels
Chris Colls (2)

But Euphoria’s success and the VMan cover aren’t the only exciting thing happening in Elordi’s life right now. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in February that Elordi and Euphoria costar, Zendaya, are officially dating. The couple was spotted kissing on February 3 in New York City in photos posted by Just Jared. Goals!


