We’ve learned something recently: when Jennifer Lopez rocks a look, we pretty much need to get it for ourselves. For example, last night the triple threat stepped out to celebrate her “All I Have” residency in Las Vegas rocking the perfect tonal peach beauty look from her eyes and cheeks to her lips. Our obsession in particular: her glossy, peachy-nude lip.

#jlo #lit#Vegas #scottbarnes Naturally, this ultra glam look came straight from the hands of Scott Barnes, who is the mastermind behind Lopez’s otherworldly (and envy-inducing) glow. The makeup artist posted a closeup shot of the look to his Instagram with the caption, “Tonight! #allihave with @Jlo get ready to get #jlovegas #beauty .” The makeup actually falls in line with the super high-octane look that Barnes created when he first started working with the singer back in the day. Think early-aughts gloss, next-level glow and it’s all about the warm tones.

Unfortunately, Barnes didn’t share the exact shade of gloss that he used on Jenny from the Block, but our instincts are telling Us that it is likely from her upcoming capsule collection with Inglot Cosmetics. Details are scant, but we are on the case.

Now for the gloss: not only is the look uber flattering (not to mention low maintenance), but it also works from day to night, whether you are headed to the gym or a gala. The point here: get thee a peach-hued lip gloss ASAP. We’ve made it easy for you, too. Shop our glossy lip picks while we wait for J.Lo’s upcoming collection with Inglot, here!