Jessica Alba spent the 4th of July holiday with family and friends in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and, based on the pictures she been sharing on social media, it was one heck of a trip. Captioning the snaps #vacaymode and #liveyourbestlife, the mom of three shared a selfie lounging in a cute black swimsuit, but it was her beachy accessories game that got our attention.

While her scoopy onyx one piece was simply sexy, she upgraded the look with a few key (and sun protective!) extras. Wearing a tropical-printed Mikoh robe, the Honest Beauty founder relaxed in a Janessa Leone straw hat and oversized aviator shades. All the pieces are cute on their own, but Jess elevated them further by keeping everything in the same black, white and gray color family for a super chic effect.

Inspired by the multi-hyphenate’s monochromatic beach style, we’ve rounded up the best black one-piece suits, coverups, sun hats and shades. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!