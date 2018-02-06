John Stamos broke countless hearts over the weekend when he married Caitlin McHugh in a romantic service at Little Brown Church in Studio City, California followed by a celebration at the Fuller House star’s home on Saturday, February 3. McHugh and Stamos are expecting their first child together later this year, and bride looked ravishing in a princess-style white strapless ball gown for the nuptials. The dress featured an embellished sweetheart neckline and bodice that sat right above the 31-year-old’s bump, which was covered by a sea of flowing white tulle. She kept her hair equally flowing, with cascading waves pinned behind one ear with a jeweled hair clip. In honor of her flawless maternity bridal style, we’ve found a selection of pregnancy-friendly wedding dresses, gowns and cocktail designs to wear for the big day. Keep scrolling to shop of favorite maternity wedding looks that’ll have all your guests pleading “have mercy!”

