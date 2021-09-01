Yas queen! Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness (aka JVN) unveiled a haircare line, and it’s already available to add to your virtual Sephora shopping cart. Launched on Tuesday, August 31, the eponymous collection comprises ten products to help everyone achieve healthy, hydrated, and — as the star puts it — “happy” hair.

“If you’ve noticed my hair lately, just know it’s all JVN,” the Over the Top author captioned an Instagram photo of the colorfully packaged collection. Van Ness isn’t lying — the TV star’s signature long bob has looked extra shiny and luscious lately. According to the expert, the magic’s in the formula.

“With an incredible team of haircare innovators and scientists, we put these formulas together with so much passion and attention to detail,” Van Ness wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. Together, the team decided to power the formulas with an ingredient called hemisqualane. Per the brand, the silicone alternative “penetrates the hair shaft to provide weightless nourishment, reduce frizz and preserve color.” It also “also adds softness, slip, shine and bounce.”

The JVN collection is organized into four product categories that go as follows: The Nurture Collection (for hair that needs moisture), The Embody Collection (for hair that needs volume), The Undamage Collection (for hair that’s needs strengthening), and The Complete Collection (treatment and styling products that work for all hair types).

The brand’s tagline is “come as you are,” which is a succinct way of describing Van Ness’s mission. “I really wanted to empower people to celebrate how they looked in whatever way that felt best to them,” the hair expert said in an interview with Allure. “If that means that you just want to air dry and are barely going to brush through your hair, then that’s your truth. Whether you are spending 35 seconds or an hour and 35 minutes, I want everyone to feel beautiful and feel entitled to whatever their version of beauty is.”

If you’re one of the rare few who’s unfamiliar with Van Ness, they rose to fame as the grooming expert on the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye, which premiered in 2018. On the show, the Illinois native’s role is to help people look and feel their best. Beyond the series, he has a podcast called Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, which he launched prior to joining the show in 2015.

Keep scrolling for an up-close look at the entire JVN hair care collection, available to shop online now and in Sephora stores starting September 17.