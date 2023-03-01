A new era! Princess Kate and Prince William celebrated St. David’s Day in honor of Wales on Wednesday, March 1.

The event was commemorated with a parade in Windsor and marked William’s first since being named Colonel of the Welsh Guards. For the special occasion, William, 40, coordinated with the Welsh Guards in a gray uniform, which is referred to as Home Service Clothing. He also handed out leeks — a symbol of Wales — to officers and guardsmen.

Kate, 41, for her part, looked radiant in a vibrant red coat by Alexander McQueen, a touching tribute to the Welsh flag. She teamed the outerwear piece with a black dress, leather gloves, heeled boots and a dainty fascinator. For glam, she donned rosy cheeks, a pink lip and wore her brunette tresses in a sleek chignon.

During the celebration, William delivered a speech in which he praised the Welsh people.

“I am both honored and delighted to be standing here in front of you today as your new Colonel,” he said, per Sky News. “At the same time, I’m sorry that my father couldn’t be here with us today to say farewell, but I know he would talk of his fierce pride and admiration for you all and of his own sadness to be moving on from an appointment he held so dear since 1975.”

He continued: “While they may not have been my easiest or driest days in the army, my memories with the Welsh Guards Sniper Platoon Salisbury Plain are some of my best … It was the camaraderie, the togetherness and of course the banter of the Welsh Guards that got me through that period, and it’s a time I look back on fondly.”

Like her husband, Kate was recently given a new title. In December 2022, King Charles III appointed the princess as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. Kate takes over the role from William, who was given the honor by the late Queen Elizabeth II in February 2011, two months before he and Kate wed. On the same day of Kate’s appointment, William became Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

Additionally, Queen Consort Camilla takes over Prince Andrew’s stripped title of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. (The queen removed Andrew’s titles in January 2022 — eight months before she died at age 96 — amid a sexual assault lawsuit against the Duke of York.)

