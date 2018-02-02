There are 46 days left of winter, and we all know that there is no greater challenge than trying to look chic while staying warm. Fortunately, Kate Middleton delivered a masterclass in cold-weather dressing this week during her royal tour of Sweden and Norway with Prince William wearing a series of chic hats. While Kensington Palace was forced to respond to controversy over whether the toppers were made from real animal fur (some were fair-trade fur and others were faux), we love the sophistication — and warmth! — of a furry headpiece. From a pom-pom beanie for an afternoon at the hockey rink to the more formal designs she sported in Stockholm and Oslo, we’ve curated a group caps, earmuffs, berets, trappers and headbands inspired by the Duchess. Keep scrolling to see our picks!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.