Duchess Kate has been keeping royal style watchers pretty busy. The 40-year-old royal touched down in Denmark on Tuesday, February 22 — and she’s been serving up stellar style ever since.

From casual looks that are easy to recreate to affordable blazers (don’t worry, we have the deets), the Duchess of Cambridge certainly dressed to impress.

Upon arriving in Copenhagen, the Hold Still author paid a visit to the Infant Mental Health Project, an organization that “aims to promote the mental wellbeing of parent and their children.”

Her outfit for the day wasn’t just super chic, it was also a special nod to the country. The mom of three opted to wear red, white and black, which happen to be the colors of Denmark’s flag. Coincidence? We think not.

In typical Kate fashion, the royal dug in her closet for bits and pieces of her ensemble. She ended up reaching for the fan-favorite red Zara Textured Double-Breast Blazer with padded shoulders, gold buttons and lapels. The jacket made its grand debut in June 2021 when the duchess attended a game at Wembley stadium with Prince William and son George.

The following day, the royal debuted a new — and insanely chic — coat for a meeting with Denmark Crown Princess Mary. The gray coat dress was designed by none other than Catherine Walker, one of the royal’s favorite designers.

According to the brand’s website, the “sharply tailored” frock, which is inspired by 18th century naval fashion, is called the Marine and is made of cashmere and wool. The Duchess of Cambridge paired the look with her go-to Gianvitto Rossi pumps, leather gloves and the Mulberry Amberley Croc-Effect Crossbody bag, which she also wore the day prior.

While Duchess Kate gets all dolled up for her more formal engagements, her casual looks are just as good — and easy to recreate. For a visit to the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten, the royal opted for her Seeland Woodcock Advanced Hunting Jacket which she previously wore in April 2021, Blundstone Chelsea Boots and an H&M Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater, according to the Kate Middleton Style Blog.

To see these looks and more of Duchess Kate’s fabulous fashion from her tour of Denmark, keep scrolling. From her stunning jewels and tweed blazers to her fashion-forward footwear, Us Weekly’s Stylish is sharing all the details on what the royal wore, below!