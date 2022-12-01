Princess Kate takes Boston! The British royal and her husband, Prince William, arrived in Massachusetts on Wednesday, November 30, marking their first U.S. visit in eight years.

Kate, 40, wasted no time serving looks, deplaning at Boston’s Logan Airport in a deep purple suit by Alexander McQueen. The sleek number featured a tailored blazer and high-waisted pants. Her look perfectly matched William’s navy getup.

The princess paired the ensemble with a dark turtleneck and dangling diamond and sapphire earrings, which previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

The U.K. native favorites Alexander McQueen pieces, having stepped out in a number of dresses and coats by the fashion house through the years. She famously wore a lace-adorned Alexander McQueen gown when she married William, 40, in 2011.

Shortly after their Boston arrival, the Duchess of Cambridge slipped into a long-sleeved green tartan dress by Burberry to meet with Mayor Michelle Wu. She teamed the festive look, which is especially perfect for winter, with an Alexander McQueen coat. Kate accessorized with a green handbag by Mulberry — another go-to brand for the princess.

Later on Wednesday, the royal couple had some fun watching the Boston Celtics face off against the Miami Heat. William and Kate were all smiles as they enjoyed the sporting event while sitting court side. For the occasion, the Duchess of Cornwall donned a vintage blue Chanel blazer that featured a dainty black lining. She styled the outerwear piece with fitted black pants. William also looked relaxed, wearing a navy blazer and a button-up shirt.

The future king expressed his excitement about being back in America, taking to Twitter to thank Governor Charlie Baker for his hospitality.

“Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and the First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston,” he shared on Wednesday. “On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness.”

The duo’s trip was announced in July. “In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA, where we’ll award the next five winners of the prize,” William said in a video shared via Twitter with Boston Red Sox player Xander Bogaerts, who chimed in: “And we will be doing it right here in Boston.”

Keep scrolling to see all of Kate’s outfits from her royal visit to Boston: