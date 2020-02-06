Modern mom. Katie Holmes revealed her secret to staying happy and upbeat while posing for a sultry lingerie photo shoot.

“I laugh a lot with my girlfriends,” Holmes, 41, told Flaunt in its March 2020 home edition issue published on Wednesday, February 5, about her key to positivity. “I try to have an awareness when things aren’t going well, to see the humor in it. This is because I tend to set my expectations high and then it’s never really what I thought, and that’s funny. Don’t we all do that?”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, who showed off her chic style in saucy photos for the magazine feature, has a unique way of seeing the world. “It’s whimsical, but I hope it has some sort of a nice overall effect,” she said.

The stylish star admitted that she has had to find a balance in her work and personal life — to be a good mom to 13-year-old daughter, Suri, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise — and be a success in her field.

“Our business goes in waves. So you are really, really busy for a couple months and then you’re not working for a couple of months,” The Kennedys After Camelot star explained. “You have to keep yourself inspired. It can be sort of a let-down if you’re used to working and then you’re suddenly not.”

Holmes’ upbeat personality and perspective on life doesn’t always come easy, but the Ohio native does identify as a positive thinker often, but “not always.”

She admitted that there are a few things she’s anxious about in today’s world, such as climate change, the economy and politics.

“The constant flow of information can be a lot to take in. It can make you feel overwhelmed,” the Pieces of April star explained. “So I have to take a lot of breaks from that, because it can start to feel very hopeless. We all have to keep going and keep working to make the world better and put things out there that are hopeful and inspiring.”

One of Holmes more inspiring works of late is 2020’s The Secret: Dare to Dream, which is based on the self-help book The Secret.

“I walked away with more hope,” the Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark star said of filming the movie. “It kind of reaffirmed the power of believing in yourself and your dreams and your goals and what you want.”

She added: “What you are is valuable.”

