Summer – the time of year when days get longer, drinks get colder, life gets better … and hair gets lighter! Just ask Bachelor alum Kelsey Weier, a beauty influencer known for embracing individuality and celebrating every moment that comes her way, especially in the carefree summer months. If you want to flaunt those sun-kissed looks that elevate summer style, Weier is sharing her pro-tips to help you express yourself, your way.