If there’s one thing we know about Kendall Jenner‘s style ethos, it’s that she is staunchly in favor of freeing the nipple. The supermodel never misses an opportunity to skip out on bras — whether it’s with couture or a casual tee. She’s gone nipples-out to everywhere from Cannes to a casual dinner date with her dad, Caitlyn, so it’s safe to say that she’s on a sheer streak.

