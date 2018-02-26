Extra! Extra! Read all about it: lip liner is back with a vengeance. Just last week Olivia Munn shared her secret to plump, injection-free lips and it all came down to her makeup artist Mary Phillips overlining her lips with a lip pencil. Fast forward a few days and Phillips employed the same technique on Kendall Jenner to kick her classic crimson pout up a notch to look not only more polished but fuller too. Shop our favorite lip liner formulations here!

