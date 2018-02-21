For those of Us who are squeamish about getting injections but yearning for a fuller pout, consider it your lucky day — Olivia Munn was feeling generous: she shared her secret to faking the appearance of a fuller mouth and it comes down to one thing: lip liner.

The actress shared clips and pics of herself to her Instagram stories wiping away the days makeup — including her lipstick. At the end, she revealed a smaller, but still pretty pout. Her secret: lip liner and an overlining technique.

Earlier in the day, Munn appeared at the CFDA “Runway to Red Carpet” Luncheon in L.A. in a sunny yellow Veronica Beard short suit but it was her luscious nude pout that really caught our attention. Not only did makeup artist Mary Phillips create the illusion of a larger mouth by overlining the Newsroom actress’ lip line with a slightly darker nude liner, but she also employed a creamy nude lipstick with a sheen gave her the illusion of a fuller kisser. See? It’s all about employing tricks of the eye.

Want to try the look out for yourself? Reach for Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil in 050 or Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude — both formulations are smooth and creamy, but have subtle gray undertones, which give the look of a shadow under your lip … and in doing so tricks the eye into thinking your lips are bigger. Once you apply your nude lipstick of choice, try adding a little gloss to the center of your mouth. The shine will make your mouth look even poutier.

Et voila! You have the secret to a perfected Hollywood mouth without any injections!

