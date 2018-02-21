Controversy

Jennifer Lawrence Fires Back After Being Slammed For ‘Revealing’ Dress: ‘I’m Extremely Offended’

Jennifer Lawrence attends ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by L'Oreal Paris, Real Is Rare, Real Is A Diamond and CALVIN KLEIN at Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lawrence attends ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by L'Oreal Paris, Real Is Rare, Real Is A Diamond and CALVIN KLEIN at Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Don’t mess with Jennifer Lawrence! The actress, 27, took to Facebook on Wednesday, February 21, to make a powerful statement against hate she had been receiving. During a London photo call for her upcoming film, Red Sparrow, she posed with Francis Lawrence, Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons outside. While she had on a black Versace gown with a slit, her male costars all had on pants and jackets — something that seemingly upset fans.

“This is such a quietly depressing (and revealing) image. Not least because I’ve been outside today and it’s bloody FREEZING,” one Twitter user wrote. “True equality means either Jennifer Lawrence getting a coat, or Jeremy Irons having to pose for a photo call in assless chaps.”

Francis Lawrence, Matthias Schoenaerts, Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons during the 'Red Sparrow' photocall at The Corinthia Hotel on February 20, 2018 in London, England.
Francis Lawrence, Matthias Schoenaerts, Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons during the 'Red Sparrow' photocall at The Corinthia Hotel on February 20, 2018 in London, England. John Phillips/Getty Images

However, after many other similar messages, Lawrence responded. “Wow. I don’t really know where to get started on this ‘Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold’ controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended,” the Hunger Games star began on Facebook. “That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.”

She continued: “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THAT’S MY CHOICE TOO!”

