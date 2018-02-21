Don’t mess with Jennifer Lawrence! The actress, 27, took to Facebook on Wednesday, February 21, to make a powerful statement against hate she had been receiving. During a London photo call for her upcoming film, Red Sparrow, she posed with Francis Lawrence, Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons outside. While she had on a black Versace gown with a slit, her male costars all had on pants and jackets — something that seemingly upset fans.

“This is such a quietly depressing (and revealing) image. Not least because I’ve been outside today and it’s bloody FREEZING,” one Twitter user wrote. “True equality means either Jennifer Lawrence getting a coat, or Jeremy Irons having to pose for a photo call in assless chaps.”

However, after many other similar messages, Lawrence responded. “Wow. I don’t really know where to get started on this ‘Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold’ controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended,” the Hunger Games star began on Facebook. “That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.”

She continued: “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THAT’S MY CHOICE TOO!”

