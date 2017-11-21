Kendall Jenner just schooled Us all in the art of wearing white after Labor Day. The supermodel stepped out to catch the L.A. Clippers play the NY Knicks at Madison Garden in NYC on Monday (she was supporting her new beau, Blake Griffin), November 20, in a head-to-toe white ensemble that turned Us into real-life version of the heart-eyes emojis. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired high-waisted off-white jeans with a creamy blouse and a champagne blazer for a multi-tonal snow-inspired outfit, but it was her slouchy over-the-knee ivory boots that stole our hearts. Pick up a pair of light boots to wear with your seasonal light tones and strut your stuff a la Ms. Jenner!

