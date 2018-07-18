When you think of the skort, your first thought probably goes to playground-acceptable attire from your youth. You know, the versatile bottoms that are half shorts (so you could freely play), half skirt (because you wanted to still feel girlie). You’d be hard pressed to find a millennial who hasn’t worn one in her day. But if you could have asked us if the skorts comeback was imminent in 2018, we wouldn’t have been able to predict that Kendall Jenner would have made it happen.

Yet, that’s exactly the case. The Instagram sensation took a bunch of selfies, including one in which she is reclining in the Pacsun Kendall & Kylie Collection Gingham Skort and a bodysuit, from a photo shoot with her social media queen sister, Kylie. Kenny looked like a retro throwback to the OG supermodels posing in miniskirts in the iconic Versace ads with one key exception: the shorts underneath her skirt made the teeny-tiny bottom easier to wear. Below, options that’ll help you channel your inner Jenner and get your skorts on.