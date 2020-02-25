Fashion News Kim Kardashian, Cher and Naomi Campbell Star as the ‘Ultimate Fantasy Biker Gang’ for ‘CR Fashion Book’ Cover By Marisa Petrarca 1 hour ago Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott 6 6 / 6 Kim Kardashian and Cher Looking fierce on Harley Davidson motorcycles. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News